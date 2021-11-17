PIBBLE Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $42.95 million and $2.64 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.