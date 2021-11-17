Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

