PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.67

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.67 and last traded at $101.70, with a volume of 699736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 67.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

