PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $11.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
