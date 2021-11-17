PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $11.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

