PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.21. 25,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 49,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,305.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 85,503 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 871.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.