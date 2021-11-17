PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.95. 22,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 38,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.