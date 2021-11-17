Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNGAY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.