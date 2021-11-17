Pinkcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,652.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $2,652.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00314014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006492 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,711,791 coins and its circulating supply is 432,451,355 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.