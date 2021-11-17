Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PPBN stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
