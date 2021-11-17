Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPBN stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

