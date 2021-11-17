Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

