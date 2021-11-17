Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.78 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

