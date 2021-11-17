Pirate Chain Trading Down 4.4% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $352.42 million and $913,133.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00267290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004417 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,241,098 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.