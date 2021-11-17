Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PVTTF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pivotal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. The firm’s products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene G. Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

