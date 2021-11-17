Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $9.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $37.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

