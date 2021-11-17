Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 976,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,116. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

