PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0038 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $1.90 million and $7.69 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00220804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.