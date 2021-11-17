Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

