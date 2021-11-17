Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,019 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

