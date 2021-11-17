Polkadex (PDEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.16 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.47 or 0.00030831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $83.16 million and $1.41 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

