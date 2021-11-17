Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE PSPC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

