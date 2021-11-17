PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.41

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1856924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

