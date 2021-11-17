Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.65 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $101.65 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00381634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

