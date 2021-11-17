PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,937.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $185,020.04 and approximately $2,937.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIA has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00227125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010739 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.