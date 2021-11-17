Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $157.40

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.40 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 150.10 ($1.96). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.97), with a volume of 3,389,090 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

