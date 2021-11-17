Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.88 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 413.1% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $63.88 million and $1.03 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,504,793 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

