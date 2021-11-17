PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.62 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $160,187.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

