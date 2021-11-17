Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Up 3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 8,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 40,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

