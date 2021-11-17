Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.