Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 295,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

