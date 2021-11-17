Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,962.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,839.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,644.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

