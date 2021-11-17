Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.