Probity Advisors Inc. Has $13.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

