Probity Advisors Inc. Has $28.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

