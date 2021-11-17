Probity Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $519,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41.

