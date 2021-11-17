Probity Advisors Inc. Has $41.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.