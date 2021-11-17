Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

