Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $628.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.