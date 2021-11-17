Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

NYSE TGT opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

