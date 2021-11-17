Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 132.5% in October

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the October 14th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

