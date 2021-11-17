Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 50,698 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the quarter. Invitae accounts for 3.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invitae worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 1.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invitae by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,302 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

