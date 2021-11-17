Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,392 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 238,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

