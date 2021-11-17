Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

