Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $464.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

