Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 3,968 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $2,236,950. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $671.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

