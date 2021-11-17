Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 51,131 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,131 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group makes up 4.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of GIII opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

