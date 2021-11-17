Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.99

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 297536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

