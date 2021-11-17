Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $593,689.45 and $278,463.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

