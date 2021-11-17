Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.28

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 198842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

