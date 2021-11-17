ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 732,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,512,598 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $561,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 327.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

