Provoco Token Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $39,982.23 and approximately $737.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.